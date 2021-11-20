MSP, Cases Against Farmers, Ex-gratia for Kin of Deceased on Agenda: SKM to Hold Committee Meeting Tomorrow

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repeal of the three agri laws that triggered a year of protests by farmers, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, on Saturday held a core committee meeting to discuss the future course of action. After the meeting, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said a discussion over Minimum Support Price (MSP), cases registered against farmers and compensation for deceased farmers kin by the Centre will be again discussed on Sunday.

“We will discuss over MSP, cases registered against farmers and compensation for deceased farmers kin (by the Centre). Samyukt Kisan Morcha meeting will be held tomorrow," ANI quoted Charuni as saying. The farmers’ body had said their agitation was not just against the repeal of the three black laws but also for a statutory guarantee to remunerative prices for all agricultural produce.

“More than 700 people have lost their lives. The government could have taken this decision earlier. We will have meeting and then decide on our future course of action at the SKM meet happening today around 11am," Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait told the news agency.

On Friday, the SKM said, “The agitation of farmers is not just against the repeal of the three black laws, but also for a statutory guarantee to remunerative prices for all agricultural produce and for all farmers. This important demand of farmers is still pending." The SKM added that the demand of the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill is still pending.

Tikait also had said the ongoing anti-farm laws protest will be withdrawn only after the three legislations are repealed in Parliament and legal guarantee on MSP for crops made.

Prime Minister Modi yesterday apologised to the people over his government not being able to “convince" a section of farmers about the “truth" regarding their benefits. The announcement of the withdrawal of the contentious laws in his address to the nation that coincided with Guru Nanak Jayanti was warily welcomed by leaders of the farmers’ unions spearheading the agitation but they said the protests will continue till the measures are repealed in Parliament and Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops gets legal guarantee.

The prime minister in his speech that comes ahead of key Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab early next year noted that it is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and no occasion to blame anyone. “I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws," Modi said in his 9 am address.

He appealed to all his farmer friends to return home to their fields and families and make a new beginning on this auspicious occasion, a day when gurudwaras across the country are lit up to celebrate the festival. Thousands of farmers had set up camps at entry points into the national capital since November 26 last year. let us move forward afresh," Modi said, adding that the goal of the three agriculture reform laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers.

(with inputs from PTI)

