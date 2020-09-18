MSRTC To Operate Special Buses For Women Govt Staff In MMR

Mumbai, Sep18: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will operate special buses for women government employees in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from Monday, transport minister Anil Parab said. Parab, who is the chairman of MSRTC, tweeted on Friday that a special bus will be run for women government employees from Panvel, Virar and Dombivli on an experimental basis, and more services will be added depending upon the response.

Government employees and others who travel to Mumbai from surrounding satellite towns have to be dependent on buses as suburban train services have been curtailed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

