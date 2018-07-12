GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

MSU Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2018: 46 Faculty Posts, Apply Before 31st July 2018  

Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for more than one category should apply in a separate application form with the prescribed fee.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 12, 2018, 3:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
MSU Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2018: 46 Faculty Posts, Apply Before 31st July 2018  
(Image: News18.com)
MSU Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 46 vacancies for the post of Faculty under various departments has begun on the official website of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tamil Nadu - msuniv.ac.in. Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for more than one category should apply in a separate application form with the prescribed fee. The last date to send applications is 31st July 2018, 5:00 PM and candidates can download the application form by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for MSU Recruitment 2018 for Faculty Posts?

Step 1 - Visit the official website - https://msuniv.ac.in

Step 2 - Click on link 'Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the Teaching Posts in University Departments' under 'Announcements' on the home page

Step 3 - Click on 'Application Form'

Step 4 - a PDF file will display

Step 5 - Download the application form and take a print out

Step 6 - Fill the prescribed format of application form with required information

Step 7 - Send the duly filled prescribed format of application along with Demand Draft at the below mentioned address:

‘The Registrar, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, 627012’

Direct Link - https://msuniv.ac.in/Teaching/4.Application%20Form.pdf

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category – Rs.1000

SC/ SC (A)/ PWD (Tamil Nadu ) – Rs.500

MSU Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 46

Professor – 8

Associate Professor – 16

Assistant Professor – 22

Eligibility Criteria:

Professor – The applicant must be PhD in the concerned discipline with minimum 10 years of teaching experience in University/ College or experience in research at the University/ National level Institutions/ Industries.

Associate Professor – The applicant must be PhD in the concerned discipline and Master's Degree with at least 55% marks with minimum 8 years of experience of Teaching and/ or research in an academic/ research position.

Assistant Professor - The applicant must possess PhD Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission as per UGC Regulations.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:

https://msuniv.ac.in/Teaching/2.Eligibility%20Norms.pdf

Pay Scale:

Professor – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.37,400 - Rs.67,000 with Grade pay of Rs.10,000.

Associate Professor – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.37,400 - Rs.67,000 with Grade pay of Rs.9,000.

Assistant Professor – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 - Rs.39,100 with Grade pay of Rs.6,000.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Recommended For You

Photogallery