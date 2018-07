MSU Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2018: 46 Faculty Posts, Apply Before 31st July 2018

MSU Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 46 vacancies for the post of Faculty under various departments has begun on the official website of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tamil Nadu - msuniv.ac.in. Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for more than one category should apply in a separate application form with the prescribed fee. The last date to send applications is 31st July 2018, 5:00 PM and candidates can download the application form by following the instructions given below:Step 1 - Visit the official website - https://msuniv.ac.in Step 2 - Click on link 'Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the Teaching Posts in University Departments' under 'Announcements' on the home pageStep 3 - Click on 'Application Form'Step 4 - a PDF file will displayStep 5 - Download the application form and take a print outStep 6 - Fill the prescribed format of application form with required informationStep 7 - Send the duly filled prescribed format of application along with Demand Draft at the below mentioned address:‘The Registrar, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, 627012’Direct Link - https://msuniv.ac.in/Teaching/4.Application%20Form.pdf Unreserved Category – Rs.1000SC/ SC (A)/ PWD (Tamil Nadu ) – Rs.500MSU Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 46Professor – 8Associate Professor – 16Assistant Professor – 22Professor – The applicant must be PhD in the concerned discipline with minimum 10 years of teaching experience in University/ College or experience in research at the University/ National level Institutions/ Industries.Associate Professor – The applicant must be PhD in the concerned discipline and Master's Degree with at least 55% marks with minimum 8 years of experience of Teaching and/ or research in an academic/ research position.Assistant Professor - The applicant must possess PhD Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission as per UGC Regulations.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Professor – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.37,400 - Rs.67,000 with Grade pay of Rs.10,000.Associate Professor – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.37,400 - Rs.67,000 with Grade pay of Rs.9,000.Assistant Professor – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 - Rs.39,100 with Grade pay of Rs.6,000.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.