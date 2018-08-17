English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MTNL Delhi Recruitment 2018: 38 Assistant Manager Posts, Apply Before 27 September 2018
Interested candidates must apply online on or before 27th September 2018.
(File photo)
MTNL Delhi Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 38 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager in HR, Marketing and Finance on direct recruitment has begun on the official website of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, New Delhi - mtnl.in.
It must be noted that the candidates can apply only for one post for the recruitment for above mentioned posts. Interested candidates must apply online on or before 27th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for MTNL Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Manager Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://mtnl.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply online’ under ‘Recruitment of AM (Finance/ Mktg/ HR)’ under ‘What’s new’ at the bottom of the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Fill the details and click on save
Step 5 – Registration number will generate
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the form with required details, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://202.191.140.165/mtnlamapr18/basic_details.php
Direct Link for Login - http://202.191.140.165/mtnlamapr18/
Application fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1000
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.500
MTNL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 38
Assistant Manager (Human Resources) - 6
Assistant Manager (Sales and Marketing) - 15
Assistant Manager (Finance) - 17
Eligibility Criteria:
Assistant Manager (Human Resources) – The applicant must possess full time MBA degree course or MSW or MA (PM/ IR) or its equivalent.
Assistant Manager (Sales and Marketing) - The applicant must possess full time MBA degree course with specialization in marketing.
Assistant Manager (Finance) – The applicant must have passed CA/ ICWA or must be Commerce graduate with Intermediate pass CA and minimum 5 years experience.
Applicants must read the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://mtnl.in/detail_adv.PDF
Age Limit:
Assistant Manager (Human Resources)/ Assistant Manager (Sales and Marketing) - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 23 to 30 years as on closing date of receipt of application.
Assistant Manager (Finance) - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 30 years as on 1st January 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly stipend of Rs.30,000 during training period and on the completion of the training the candidate will get monthly pay of Rs.20,600 – Rs.46,500 +DA+ HRA along with other benefits.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Online Examination and document verification.
