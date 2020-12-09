MU Asks Affiliated Colleges to Complete First Year Exams by January 9, 2021

The Mumbai University has reportedly extended the deadline for holding semester examinations for the first-year degree courses. The last date for conducting the exams has been changed from December 31 to January 9, 2021.

MU’s November 18 circular mentioned that earlier exams for the current batches of undergraduate courses were to be conducted by December 2020, while postgraduate exams were to be held by January next year.

“This is to inform all affiliated colleges to ensure that exams for the first-year batch of 2020-21 (winter session) should be completed by January 9, 2021,” reported Hindustan Times, citing MU circular dated December 7.

According to Jagran Josh, many teachers and college principals had expressed dissatisfaction that the mandatory condition of 90 teaching days were not met because of late commencement of the academic session. This year, semester started after a delay due to the coronavirus outbreak and COVID-19 lockdown.

Teachers of the degree college have also reportedly suggested that the first year exams be deferred to the end of January 2021. The news website reported that the varsity may bring changes to the exam pattern, adding more questions in the MCQ format.

Semester exams will be conducted in an online proctored mode. The Mumbai University is planning to put in place safeguards to prevent cases of malpractices.

Vigilance squads will also be deployed to oversee the conduct of the examinations. They will visit the colleges affiliated to the university and seek photos or video footage of students taking the online exams.

This year, revaluation process will not be carried out as the exams are taking place in the MCQ format. The varsity in November said that exams for the first, third and fifth semester exams will be held online, issuing guidelines with reference to conduct the winter semester examinations for all traditional and professional courses.

Mumbai University held the final semester exams online in October 2020. The MU also directed college administrations to conduct surveys of students to find out if they are comfortable taking online exams.