MU OET 2019 Registration Begins at manipal.edu; Apply Now
The Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2019 is likely to be organised in the month of April 2019 in more than 50 cities across the country.
Image for representation.
MU OET 2019 Registration process has begun on the official website of Manipal University, Karnataka – manipal.edu. The Manipal University Online Entrance Test (MU OET) 2019 is a national-level entrance examination that opens the gateways of the Manipal University for candidates aspiring to pursue various Undergraduate/Postgraduate programs in the academic year 2019-2020.
The Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2019 is likely to be organized in the month of April 2019 in more than 50 cities across the country. The Entrance Exam is conducted in English language only in Computer Based Mode.
Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply for MU OET 2019 now:
How to apply for MU OET 2019?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://manipal.edu/mu.html
Step 2 – Register yourself and Login to your profile
Step 3 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://manipal.edu/mu/lp/manipal-admissions-generic.html
Application Fee:
Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.600 and entrance test fee of Rs.1400 via Credit card/Debit card, PayTM or net banking or DD.
Eligibility Criteria:
The eligibility criterion varies for different UG and PG Courses offered by the Manipal University. Thus, candidates must select the programme they wish to pursue and check under Eligibility & Admission tab on the above url to ascertain their eligibility before applying online for MET 2019 (or MU OET 2019).
