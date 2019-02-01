English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Much Better Now, Will be Back Soon, Says Arun Jaitley on Budget Day
Jaitley had last month flown to New York for treatment and in his absence the charge of the ministry was given to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.
File photo of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Union minister Arun Jaitley, who missed presenting sixth and the final Budget of Narendra Modi government's current term due to ill health, Friday said he is much better now and expects to be back soon.
Jaitley, who was Finance Minister in the Modi government, had last month flown to New York for treatment and in his absence the charge of the ministry was given to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, who on Friday presented the interim Budget 2019-20.
"Will be back soon. I am much better now. Hopefully, will be back soon," Jaitley told reporters through a video call from New York and fielded questions on the Budget.
Jaitley reportedly was diagnosed with soft tissue cancer which required a surgery.
This is his first overseas visit after he underwent a renal transplant surgery on May 14, 2018, at AIIMS. In his absence then, Goyal was given the additional charge of the finance ministry.
Jaitley, 66, who had stopped attending office at the beginning of April, and was back in North Block - the seat of Finance Ministry - on August 23.
Jaitley in September 2014 underwent a bariatric surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Jaitley, who was Finance Minister in the Modi government, had last month flown to New York for treatment and in his absence the charge of the ministry was given to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, who on Friday presented the interim Budget 2019-20.
"Will be back soon. I am much better now. Hopefully, will be back soon," Jaitley told reporters through a video call from New York and fielded questions on the Budget.
Jaitley reportedly was diagnosed with soft tissue cancer which required a surgery.
This is his first overseas visit after he underwent a renal transplant surgery on May 14, 2018, at AIIMS. In his absence then, Goyal was given the additional charge of the finance ministry.
Jaitley, 66, who had stopped attending office at the beginning of April, and was back in North Block - the seat of Finance Ministry - on August 23.
Jaitley in September 2014 underwent a bariatric surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Groin Strain Rules de Kock Out of Pakistan T20Is
- Nick Jonas is Eyeing to Replace Ben Affleck as New Batman in DC's Upcoming Film
- Peranbu Movie Review: Mammootty is All Mellow and Mature in this Father-Daughter Drama
- All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
- Anand Mahindra Will Never be Taking His Wife to This Restaurant, Here's Why
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results