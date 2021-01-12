Muchhad Panwaala Co-owner Sent to Judicial Custody in Drugs Case, Applies for Bail

Ramkumar Tiwari, co-owner of the famed 'Muchhad Panwaala' shop was sent to judicial custody for 14 days in an alleged drugs seizure case. Ramkumar who was arrested late on Monday has applied for bail. The bail application is likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday.

According to sources in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), drugs were recovered from the pan shop. However, it is not yet clear what is the nature and quantity of the banned substance that was recovered from the shop. On Monday, his brother Jaishankar Tiwari was questioned by the federal agency.

The name of the famous pan shop, located at Kemp's Corner in South Mumbai, and its owners cropped up during the questioning of alleged drug peddler Karan Sejnani and two others. A total quantity of 200kg of marijuana was recovered from the trio.

The NCB believes that drugs concealed carefully in a pan along with other mixtures were being supplied to clients ranging from celebrities, to youth and even businessmen. The agency is trying to find out who all were the suppliers of these banned narcotic substances.