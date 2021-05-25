Mucormycosis: Over 2,200 Cases, 120 deaths in Maha; Minister Says 60,000 Vials of Amphotericin-B on Way

As many as 2,245 cases of mucormycosis have been detected in Maharashtra so far, while 120 people have lost their lives due to the fungal infection, the government said on Tuesday. A total of 213 people have also recovered from the fast spreading infection, while 1,780 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the state. The entire cost of the treatment of mucormycosis patients under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) will be free, including the cost of the medicine. Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, has been declared a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the state will get 60,000 vials of Amphotericin-B, the key drug for the treatment of mucormycosis patients, from June 1 through a global tender floated by the government. This is in addition to the allocation made by the Centre, Tope said.

“Since we have declared mucormycosis as a notifiable disease, we are going to keep a record of each and every patient. Under MJPJAY, mucormycosis patients will be given treatment free of cost," Tope said after holding a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The Maharashtra government has identified seven districts that have been worst hit by mucormycosis, a life-threatening infection, among COVID-19 patients and those who recovered from it. These are Mumbai city, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nanded, Beed and Latur. A total of 131 hospitals have been notified for treatment of the rare but severe infection.

