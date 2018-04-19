English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Muezzin Stabbed to Death Outside Mosque on Busy Bhopal Road
Nisar who suffered stab wounds on the neck rushed towards the mosque while the locals, hearing his yells, came to his aid and informed the Kog-e-Fiza police.
Image for representational purpose. (Network18 Creatives)
Bhopal: A muezzin at a mosque in Bhopal was stabbed to death by unknown miscreants on Thursday noon when he was standing outside his mosque on the VIP road area.
While 65-year-old Md Nisar tried to rush inside the mosque after being stabbed multiple times, he couldn’t, and collapsed on his way. The blood smeared body was found by police outside the mosque.
He was declared brought dead by doctors at the Hamidia Hospital.
Md Nisar served as a muezzin (one who gives the azan call at mosques) at the VIP road mosque for several years. He would reside inside the mosque.
Sources said that the man was standing outside the mosque around 11am on Thursday when some miscreants approached him and attacked him with a knife.
Nisar who suffered stab wounds on the neck rushed towards the mosque while the locals, hearing his yells, came to his aid and informed the Kog-e-Fiza police. Police have sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation into the killing.
Despite it being a busy stretch owing to the VIP movement towards the airport, police are yet to gather any significant information about the broad daylight murder.
However, a crowd gathered at the spot soon after the incident and police was deployed to keep law and order in check.
Senior officers have taken the probe into their hands, an officer involved in the probe told News18.
Sources in the old city also claimed that another priest was murdered in the same Alamgir mosque around eight years ago and the case never reached a conclusion.
Also Watch
While 65-year-old Md Nisar tried to rush inside the mosque after being stabbed multiple times, he couldn’t, and collapsed on his way. The blood smeared body was found by police outside the mosque.
He was declared brought dead by doctors at the Hamidia Hospital.
Md Nisar served as a muezzin (one who gives the azan call at mosques) at the VIP road mosque for several years. He would reside inside the mosque.
Sources said that the man was standing outside the mosque around 11am on Thursday when some miscreants approached him and attacked him with a knife.
Nisar who suffered stab wounds on the neck rushed towards the mosque while the locals, hearing his yells, came to his aid and informed the Kog-e-Fiza police. Police have sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation into the killing.
Despite it being a busy stretch owing to the VIP movement towards the airport, police are yet to gather any significant information about the broad daylight murder.
However, a crowd gathered at the spot soon after the incident and police was deployed to keep law and order in check.
Senior officers have taken the probe into their hands, an officer involved in the probe told News18.
Sources in the old city also claimed that another priest was murdered in the same Alamgir mosque around eight years ago and the case never reached a conclusion.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro Set For April 23 Launch: All we Know so Far
- Exclusive | Manika Batra Targets Asian Games Glory After Winning Four Medals at CWG 2018
- Throwback Thursday: When Sanjay Dutt Said He'd Marry Madhuri Dixit If Given an Option
- Throwback Thursday: When Aishwarya Rai's Response To 'If She Still Lives With Her Parents' Won Hearts
- Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Buys Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 65 Lakh