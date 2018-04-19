Muezzin Stabbed to Death Outside Mosque on Busy Bhopal Road

A muezzin at a mosque in Bhopal was stabbed to death by unknown miscreants on Thursday noon when he was standing outside his mosque on the VIP road area.While 65-year-old Md Nisar tried to rush inside the mosque after being stabbed multiple times, he couldn’t, and collapsed on his way. The blood smeared body was found by police outside the mosque.He was declared brought dead by doctors at the Hamidia Hospital.Md Nisar served as a muezzin (one who gives the azan call at mosques) at the VIP road mosque for several years. He would reside inside the mosque.Sources said that the man was standing outside the mosque around 11am on Thursday when some miscreants approached him and attacked him with a knife.Nisar who suffered stab wounds on the neck rushed towards the mosque while the locals, hearing his yells, came to his aid and informed the Kog-e-Fiza police. Police have sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation into the killing.Despite it being a busy stretch owing to the VIP movement towards the airport, police are yet to gather any significant information about the broad daylight murder.However, a crowd gathered at the spot soon after the incident and police was deployed to keep law and order in check.Senior officers have taken the probe into their hands, an officer involved in the probe told News18.Sources in the old city also claimed that another priest was murdered in the same Alamgir mosque around eight years ago and the case never reached a conclusion.