Amid Tension in Kashmir, Mufti Muhammad Sayeed's Family Puts Ancestral House on Sale: Report

New Delhi: The family of former J&K chief minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed has put their ancestral house in Bijbehara town of South Kashmir up for sale. This move comes four weeks after the government ordered the withdrawal of police guards from the premises.

The younger brother of the People Democratic Party (PDP) patron, Mufti Muhammed Amin, is "finding it hard to stay in the house because of the volatile situation," The Hindu reported, quoting a family member of the Muftis, who wished to remain anonymous. The decision to withdraw the security personnel "has made the family members vulnerable".

Located inside the congested locality of Baba Mohalla in Bijbehara, the two wooden multi-storey ancestral house of the Muftis has come under attack from protesters as well as militants in the past.

“Multiple security pickets were erected in the twin houses long before militancy started in the 1990s. In the run-up to the revocation of J&K’s special status, security guards were withdrawn from the house and the close relatives of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti too lost their security. There is no other option now but to look for a buyer. Many members of the family have already shifted to Jammu,” the family member told The Hindu.

Although Sayeed started his political career from this very ancestral house in the 1950s, he rose the ranks to become the Union Home Minister in the VP Singh government in 1989. He began his political career with the Democratic National Conference in the 1950s but later joined the Congress party in 1965.

Despite an illustrious career, the former CM's family has been subjected to a difficult time since the abrogation of Article 370 in the Valley. The family of Sayeed has been approached by very few potential buyers, The Hindu reported. Former J&K chief and daughter, Mehbooba Mufti continues to be under house arrest since August 5.

