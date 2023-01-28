The famous Mughal Gardens in Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be known as ‘Amrit Udyan’. On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, President Droupadi Murmu has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as ‘Amrit Udyan’, news agency ANI reported.

“Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens will now be collectively known as ‘Amrit Udyan’. The gardens are being opened by the President from tomorrow. It will remain open for the public from January 31 to March 26," said Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to President.

The decision is yet another move to shed India’s colonial baggage after Rajpath was renamed as ‘Kartavya Path’.

History of Mughal Gardens

The garden, which adorn Rashtrapati Bhavan, is inspired by the Mughal Gardens of Jammu and Kashmir, the gardens around the Taj Mahal and even miniature paintings of India and Persia.

British architect Sir Edwin Lutyens, who has been credited for several architectural design and buildings in New Delhi during the British empire, had finalized the designs of the Amrit Udyan around 1917. However, plantings were done a decade year.

The occupants of Rashtrapati Bhavan have ensured that the open space of the Estate is utilized in an efficient manner. C Rajagopalachari, India’s first Governor-General who was also the first Indian resident of Rashtrapati Bhavan, cultivated wheat in a portion of the grounds as a gesture to address the problem of shortage of food in the country. A P J Abdul Kalam, during his tenure, had contributed by making Herbal Gardens, Tactile Gardens for the visually handicapped, Musical gardens, Bio-Fuel Park, Spiritual and Nutrition garden and more. Pratibha Patil is known for her contribution to the Bonsai Garden and nature trails in Rashtrapati Bhavan along with Project Roshini which aimed at making the President’s House an environment friendly habitat by efficient use of resources and use of renewable energy sources.

