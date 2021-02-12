Mughal Gardens to Open from February 13: Check Timings and Dates Here

After President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Udyanotsav on February 12, Mughal Gardens will now be opened for the public from Saturday, February 13. The gardens will operate from 10 am to 5 pm everyday except for Mondays which are maintenance days. People can visit the Mughal Gardens at the timings mentioned above till Sunday, March 21. Entry and exit has been allowed through gate number 35 of the President's Estate. Unlike previous years, in order to visit the Mughal Gardens this year, online advanced bookings need to be done. There are seven slots available throughout the day. The last slot everyday is going to be at 4 pm.

Those who want to experience the beauty of this 15-acre garden can visit the websites https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in to book their tickets. The gardens are opening after remaining closed for over 10 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A maximum of 100 visitors are allowed in one slot, which is going to be of one hour each. Keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocol, visitors will have to wear face masks while visiting the gardens. Visitors can get hand sanitisers, drinking water and other essential requirements at the garden.

A thermal screening system has been set up for the visitors at the entrance of the gardens. Visitors will have to undergo thermal screening before entering the premises of Mughal Gardens and will also have to maintain social distancing throughout the visit.

Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan were conceptualised by the English architect Sir Edwin Lutyens. Thus, the Mughal Gardens here are a blend of English flower garden and Mughal style. There are more than 150 varieties of rose growing in the gardens. Roses named after the prominent personalities of the world like Mother Teresa, Abraham Lincoln andJawaharlal Nehru are also present at the gardens.

The gardens have European styled lawns and flowerbeds in addition to Mughal styled flowering shrubs, canals and terraces.