Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Mughal Gardens to Shut for General Public on Second Day of Donald Trump's Visit

A press release issued by the President's Secretariat states that the Mughal Gardens will not be open for public and general visitors on February 24 since Monday is a maintenance day.

IANS

Updated:February 23, 2020, 8:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mughal Gardens to Shut for General Public on Second Day of Donald Trump's Visit
The Mughal Gardens will be opened for general public from 11 a.m. onwards on February 26. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Mughal Gardens will remain closed for the general public for two days, starting Monday. The Mughal Gardens form the third circuit of the Rashtrapati Bhavan tour and are hugely popular among tourists visiting the national capital.

A press release issued by the President's Secretariat states that the Mughal Gardens will not be open for public and general visitors on February 24 since Monday is a maintenance day.

However, on Tuesday, February 25, too the Mughal Gardens will remain closed for the general public in view of US President Donald Trump's engagements in Delhi as part of his two-day state visit to India on February 24-25.

The Mughal Gardens will be opened for general public from 11 a.m. onwards on February 26.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram