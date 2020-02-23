Mughal Gardens to Shut for General Public on Second Day of Donald Trump's Visit
A press release issued by the President's Secretariat states that the Mughal Gardens will not be open for public and general visitors on February 24 since Monday is a maintenance day.
The Mughal Gardens will be opened for general public from 11 a.m. onwards on February 26. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The Mughal Gardens will remain closed for the general public for two days, starting Monday. The Mughal Gardens form the third circuit of the Rashtrapati Bhavan tour and are hugely popular among tourists visiting the national capital.
A press release issued by the President's Secretariat states that the Mughal Gardens will not be open for public and general visitors on February 24 since Monday is a maintenance day.
However, on Tuesday, February 25, too the Mughal Gardens will remain closed for the general public in view of US President Donald Trump's engagements in Delhi as part of his two-day state visit to India on February 24-25.
The Mughal Gardens will be opened for general public from 11 a.m. onwards on February 26.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Varun Dhawan Welcomes Donald Trump to India in Hilarious Video, Says He Has Ordered Pav Bhaji for Him
- Sidharth Shukla 'Blessed' to Meet His Aged Fan
- NASA Records 'Hottest Temperature' in Antarctica, Shows Shocking Images of Melting Snow
- Mehr is Helping Dad Angad Bedi Walk After Knee Surgery, See Adorable Video
- Salaam, a Video Game Based on a Refugee's Life, Wants You to See Their Harsh Realities