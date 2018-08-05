Mughalsarai Station to be Officially Renamed Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction Today

The Mughalsarai Junction will be officially renamed after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay on Sunday.A ceremony for the renaming will see Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, railway minister Piyush Goyal and MoS railways Manoj Sinha in attendance along with other senior party members.The leaders will also lay the foundation stone for a 63-feet-tall statue of Upadhyay.The BJP and RSS have been demanding that the junction be renamed after the RSS ideologue who was found dead near this station on February 24, 1968, under mysterious circumstances.The Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state had passed the proposal to rename the station in June last year.After the proposal was cleared, a formal nod was given by governor Ram Naik and a notification was issued thereafter.The Mughalsarai railway station was constructed during the British rule in India in 1862. Over the years, it has become one of the busiest in the country with over 250 trains passing through it daily.With the renaming, a part of the station is also being coloured saffron.The Mughalsarai station comes under Chandauli district and is close to Varanasi city, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.