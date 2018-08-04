English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mughalsarai Station to be Officially Renamed Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction Tomorrow
The BJP and RSS have been demanding that the junction be renamed after the RSS ideologue who was found dead near this station on February 24, 1968, under mysterious circumstances.
The Mughalsarai railway station was constructed during the British rule in India in 1862. Over the years, it has become one of the busiest in the country with over 250 trains passing through it daily.
Loading...
Lucknow: The Mughalsarai Junction will be officially renamed after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay on Sunday.
A ceremony for the renaming will see Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, railway minister Piyush Goyal and MoS railways Manoj Sinha in attendance along with other senior party members.
The leaders will also lay the foundation stone for a 63-feet-tall statue of Upadhyay.
The BJP and RSS have been demanding that the junction be renamed after the RSS ideologue who was found dead near this station on February 24, 1968, under mysterious circumstances.
The Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state had passed the proposal to rename the station in June last year.
After the proposal was cleared, a formal nod was given by governor Ram Naik and a notification was issued thereafter.
The Mughalsarai railway station was constructed during the British rule in India in 1862. Over the years, it has become one of the busiest in the country with over 250 trains passing through it daily.
With the renaming, a part of the station is also being coloured saffron.
The Mughalsarai station comes under Chandauli district and is close to Varanasi city, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Also Watch
A ceremony for the renaming will see Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, railway minister Piyush Goyal and MoS railways Manoj Sinha in attendance along with other senior party members.
The leaders will also lay the foundation stone for a 63-feet-tall statue of Upadhyay.
The BJP and RSS have been demanding that the junction be renamed after the RSS ideologue who was found dead near this station on February 24, 1968, under mysterious circumstances.
The Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state had passed the proposal to rename the station in June last year.
After the proposal was cleared, a formal nod was given by governor Ram Naik and a notification was issued thereafter.
The Mughalsarai railway station was constructed during the British rule in India in 1862. Over the years, it has become one of the busiest in the country with over 250 trains passing through it daily.
With the renaming, a part of the station is also being coloured saffron.
The Mughalsarai station comes under Chandauli district and is close to Varanasi city, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- India-Bound All-New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid with 32 Kmpl Mileage Spotted
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On Being Trolled Online: I Look at It As an Insight into Minds
- Andy Murray Withdraws from Washington After tearful 3 a.m. Finish
- Upcoming Hatchback Launches in India 2018 – Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and More
- As it Turns Out, Premium Positioning Wasn’t a Hurdle in Apple’s Trillion-Dollar Aspirations
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...