1-min read

MUHS Recruitment 2018: 146 Faculty Posts for Prakash Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Nashik, Apply Before April 28

Applicants must go through the official advertisement number 09/ 2018 to ascertain their eligibility and know subject wise and category wise vacancy details.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 9, 2018, 8:43 PM IST
MUHS Recruitment 2018: 146 Faculty Posts for Prakash Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Nashik, Apply Before April 28
Screen grab of the official website of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik.
MUHS Recruitment 2018 to fill 146 vacancies for the post of Principal & Faculty at Prakash Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Nashik, has begun on the official website of MUHS - muhs.ac.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must send duly filled application in the prescribed format, along with attested copies of all relevant certificates to the college at the below mentioned address on or before 28th April 2018:

'The President at Prakash Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Uran Islampur, Islampur-Sangli Road, Islampur, Tal.Walwa, Dist. Sangli- 415409'

Vacancy Details:
Dean / Principal - 1
Professor - 21
Associate Professor/Reader - 37
Assistant Professor/Lecturer - 56
Tutor - 31

Eligibility Criteria:
Dean / Principal - The applicant must possess Post Graduate medical qualification and other academic qualification from a recognized institution.

Professor - The applicant must possess recognized post graduate degree medical qualification in the concerned subject.

Associate Professor/ Reader - The applicant must possess recognized post graduate degree medical qualification in the concerned subject.

Assistant Professor/Lecturer - The applicant must possess recognized post graduate degree in the concerned subject.

Tutor - The applicant must possess MBBS or MSC ((Medical Anatomy) ) in particular subject as specified by M.C.I. Preference would be given to Post Graduate qualification in subject done by the candidate.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement number 09/ 2018 to ascertain their eligibility and know subject wise and category wise vacancy details at the URL mentioned below:
https://muhs.ac.in/showpdf1.aspx?src1=Lc8UKFDy5jv3nmWRxP%2bIh6Ll6lOJKoWFGM%2f5Fhq2XoJkO6SejYA2bqvqyQLvh12IyOqP6p59n79FUtPDvCcLNVy7nQgIl63SGgLsqvKVxVWkh2Pdx800fVJUnaISd1XGmoHWU0V25U5PcqtIjswKB5m60u6E2gFbCfxM4k8Ofps%2fH24%2fscl8RIr3NGuI%2bry%2fupwh1CRhc%2fBeDSUOwXaYmA%3d%3d

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
