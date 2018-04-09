English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MUHS Recruitment 2018: 146 Faculty Posts for Prakash Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Nashik, Apply Before April 28
Applicants must go through the official advertisement number 09/ 2018 to ascertain their eligibility and know subject wise and category wise vacancy details.
Screen grab of the official website of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik.
MUHS Recruitment 2018 to fill 146 vacancies for the post of Principal & Faculty at Prakash Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Nashik, has begun on the official website of MUHS - muhs.ac.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must send duly filled application in the prescribed format, along with attested copies of all relevant certificates to the college at the below mentioned address on or before 28th April 2018:
'The President at Prakash Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Uran Islampur, Islampur-Sangli Road, Islampur, Tal.Walwa, Dist. Sangli- 415409'
Vacancy Details:
Dean / Principal - 1
Professor - 21
Associate Professor/Reader - 37
Assistant Professor/Lecturer - 56
Tutor - 31
Eligibility Criteria:
Dean / Principal - The applicant must possess Post Graduate medical qualification and other academic qualification from a recognized institution.
Professor - The applicant must possess recognized post graduate degree medical qualification in the concerned subject.
Associate Professor/ Reader - The applicant must possess recognized post graduate degree medical qualification in the concerned subject.
Assistant Professor/Lecturer - The applicant must possess recognized post graduate degree in the concerned subject.
Tutor - The applicant must possess MBBS or MSC ((Medical Anatomy) ) in particular subject as specified by M.C.I. Preference would be given to Post Graduate qualification in subject done by the candidate.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement number 09/ 2018 to ascertain their eligibility and know subject wise and category wise vacancy details at the URL mentioned below:
https://muhs.ac.in/showpdf1.aspx?src1=Lc8UKFDy5jv3nmWRxP%2bIh6Ll6lOJKoWFGM%2f5Fhq2XoJkO6SejYA2bqvqyQLvh12IyOqP6p59n79FUtPDvCcLNVy7nQgIl63SGgLsqvKVxVWkh2Pdx800fVJUnaISd1XGmoHWU0V25U5PcqtIjswKB5m60u6E2gFbCfxM4k8Ofps%2fH24%2fscl8RIr3NGuI%2bry%2fupwh1CRhc%2fBeDSUOwXaYmA%3d%3d
Also Watch
Interested and eligible candidates must send duly filled application in the prescribed format, along with attested copies of all relevant certificates to the college at the below mentioned address on or before 28th April 2018:
'The President at Prakash Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Uran Islampur, Islampur-Sangli Road, Islampur, Tal.Walwa, Dist. Sangli- 415409'
Vacancy Details:
Dean / Principal - 1
Professor - 21
Associate Professor/Reader - 37
Assistant Professor/Lecturer - 56
Tutor - 31
Eligibility Criteria:
Dean / Principal - The applicant must possess Post Graduate medical qualification and other academic qualification from a recognized institution.
Professor - The applicant must possess recognized post graduate degree medical qualification in the concerned subject.
Associate Professor/ Reader - The applicant must possess recognized post graduate degree medical qualification in the concerned subject.
Assistant Professor/Lecturer - The applicant must possess recognized post graduate degree in the concerned subject.
Tutor - The applicant must possess MBBS or MSC ((Medical Anatomy) ) in particular subject as specified by M.C.I. Preference would be given to Post Graduate qualification in subject done by the candidate.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement number 09/ 2018 to ascertain their eligibility and know subject wise and category wise vacancy details at the URL mentioned below:
https://muhs.ac.in/showpdf1.aspx?src1=Lc8UKFDy5jv3nmWRxP%2bIh6Ll6lOJKoWFGM%2f5Fhq2XoJkO6SejYA2bqvqyQLvh12IyOqP6p59n79FUtPDvCcLNVy7nQgIl63SGgLsqvKVxVWkh2Pdx800fVJUnaISd1XGmoHWU0V25U5PcqtIjswKB5m60u6E2gFbCfxM4k8Ofps%2fH24%2fscl8RIr3NGuI%2bry%2fupwh1CRhc%2fBeDSUOwXaYmA%3d%3d
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|10
|4
|5
|19
|1
|Australia
|39
|33
|34
|106
|2
|England
|22
|25
|16
|63
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|9
|6
|23
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Scotland
|6
|8
|11
|25
|8
|Wales
|6
|6
|4
|16
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|2
|5
|12
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|13
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|14
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|16
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|18
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|20
|Nigeria
|0
|2
|0
|2
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- World’s Most Expensive Number Plate for Sale at Rs 132 Crore, Worth 4500 Maruti Suzuki Alto
- Raazi: See The Different Shades of Alia Bhatt in Meghna Gulzar's Upcoming Thriller
- Kapil Sharma’s Ex Preeti Says 'He is Getting Suicidal Thoughts,’ Blames New Girlfriend For Everything
- Freak Accident Lands Car in Swimming Pool With Husband, Daughter Inside
- Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Which Sport He Wants Son AbRam to Play