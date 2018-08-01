GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
MUHS Results 2018 Tentative Schedule Released at muhs.edu.in, Check Now!

The results of various summer 2018 examinations are scheduled to release in the upcoming months of August, September and October 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 1, 2018, 7:33 PM IST
Picture for Representation.
MUHS Results 2018 tentative schedule has been released by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik on its official website - muhs.edu.in, as per which, the results of various summer 2018 examinations are scheduled to release in the upcoming months of August, September and October 2018.

Candidates who had appeared in the summer 2018 examination for various courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP and others can check the detailed information about the courses and their result release date at the below mentioned url:

https://centres.muhs.edu.in/Vf$ato/res13.htm

Also, MUHS UG and PG Summer 2018 examination results are available on the official website and the candidates can visit the website to check the results by following the instructions given below:

How to check MUHS UG and PG Summer 2018 examination:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.muhs.edu.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Examination Results (UG)’ or ‘Examination Results (PG)’ under ‘Results’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on the link ‘Individual result’ or ‘College wise result’
Step 4 – Enter details like course name, class seat number in case for UG examination and course name and seat number in case for PG examination
Step 5 – Click on Show result
Step 6 – Result will display on the screen
Step 7 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link for Examination Results (UG) - https://centres.muhs.edu.in/Vf$ato/JR/MX1/ug_res/result_ug.htm

Direct link for Examination Results (PG) - https://centres.muhs.edu.in/Vf$ato/SR/MX1/pg_res/result_pg.htm

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
