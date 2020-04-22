'Mujhe Kabool Hai': Undeterred by Lockdown, Karnataka Couple Marries in Online Ceremony

Bengaluru: Marriages may be made in heaven, but sometimes tying the knot can become difficult on Earth.

This Karnataka couple faced a dilemma when their wedding encountered 2020's biggest enemy: coronavirus. The cards were distributed, everything was set. Until Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced lockdown 2.0 on April 14.

But Imran and his now-wife Tazma Begum did not back off. In a unique wedding ceremony, the couple tied the knot with the internet as their witness.

Imran hails from Dharwad and Tazma is a resident of Gangavati taluk in Koppal district. As the lockdown allows for no inter-district travel, their wedding, originally scheduled for April 19, was shifted to April 21.

Their families agreed for their marriage to take place online. Connected via a video call on laptops, their priest recited the prayers and conducted the rituals involved in a 'Nikhanama'.

The coy bride, responded to the priest's "Kya aapko Kabool Hai" (do you agree with this marriage) with a "Kabool Hai" (I agree).

The girl, dressed in her bridal attire, signed on formal documents to legalise her marriage, as well.

This unique wedding comes at a time where several people are being questioned on not following lockdown rules and conducting elaborate weddings.

Former Chief Minister Kumarswamy's son Nikhil tied the not with his fiance on April 17 at a farmhouse in Bidadi.

However, video from the wedding showed that there were over 50 persons in attendance, raising questions on the precautions followed to limit the spread of Covid-19.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court pulled up the state government; demanding to know the basis on which the wedding was given permission amid lockdown. Hearing of the case has been adjourned to April 24.

