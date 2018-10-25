Mukesh Ambani Lauds Central Schemes, Says India to Have 100% 4G Population by 2020

: Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd, Mukesh Ambani expressed confidence in India’s data-led growth and ensured that India will have 100 percent 4G-enabled phones by 2020.“By 2020, I believe that India will be a fully-4G country and ready for 5G ahead of others. Every phone in India will be a 4G-enabled phone and every customer will have access to 4G connectivity. At Jio, we are committed to connecting everyone and everything everywhere always with the highest quality and the most affordable price,” he said.Ambani, speaking at the second edition of the India Mobile Congress on Thursday in New Delhi, spoke at length on the positive aspects of the Indian telecom sector strengthened by strong support from artificial intelligence, 5G and making inroads into rural connectivity.“India is among the fastest growing large economies in the world. This has happened due to a combination of force-multiplying factors. Most notable among these is the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji. During the past five years… he has galvanised India. He has launched more number of transformative initiatives… than in a comparable period anywhere in the world,” said Ambani while referring to Central schemes.The RIL chairman also cited a World Bank report stating that India will have fewer than 3 percent of its population living under extreme poverty by 2021.“As per a United Nations report as many as 271 million people have been liberated from the prison of poverty in the last decade alone. This is a truly historic achievement and the credit rightly belongs to all our citizens,” he added.Taking cue from the Startup India scheme, he also gave credit for India’s growth to new entrepreneurs. “Those in the telecom, IT and digital space. Never before has India witnessed such an explosion of entrepreneurial spirit. India has moved from 155th rank in mobile broadband penetration to being the number 1 nation in mobile data consumption in the world in less than two years. This is the fastest transition anywhere in the world from 2G/3G to 4G,” said Ambani.While metros and tier-II cities have already the benefits of the digital revolution, rural India is yet to enter the arena. In an effort to bridge the gap, Ambani said, “What gives me special satisfaction is the silent revolution taking place in Rural India. I am personally excited about the promise and prospect of bringing Digital Revolution to India’s villages to agriculture and rural enterprises to women and to marginalized communities everywhere.”He also hinted at future opportunities awaiting India’s attention such artificial intelligence.The RIL chairman also laid out future plans for JioGigaFiber.“Jio is committed to building a deep-fibre network across the country and ensuring that every premise is connected with the highest quality network. And from day one JioGigaFiber will offer complete fixed-mobile convergence where Indians will travel seamlessly between mobile and fixed broadband networks 4G and 5G when on the move and Wi-Fi when indoors,” said Ambani.​Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.