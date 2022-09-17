Mukesh Ambani Offers Prayers at Kerala's Guruvayur Temple, Donates Rs 1.5 Cr for 'Annadanam'

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday visited and offered prayers at Kerala’s Guruvayur Temple dedicated to Hindu god Krishna. He was accompanied by Radhika Merchant, his youngest son Anant Ambani’s fiancee. According to temple authorities, Ambani donated a cheque of Rs 1.51 crore as kannika (offering) to be used for annadanam (food of devotees).

The business tycoon offered ghee at the sopanam (inner sanctum) of the temple and made offerings to the temple elephants, Chenthamarakshan and Balaraman.

Officials of Guruvayur Devaswom Board welcomed Ambani to the temple and presented him with a mural as a token of appreciation. “After visiting Guruvayur temple, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani presented a cheque as a kanikka (offering). When I opened it, it was a cheque of Rs 1.51 crore. This is the highest amount offered by a devotee to the Guruvayur temple. He expressed his interest to use it for annadanam (food for devotees) in the temple,” said Dr VK Vijayan, chairman, Guruvayur Devaswom Board.

Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

