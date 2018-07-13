Mukesh Ambani Overtakes Jack Ma to Become Asia's Richest Person

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani toppled Alibaba Group’s Jack Ma on Friday to become the richest individual in Asia, according to a report by Bloomberg.The chairman of India's refining-to-telecoms conglomerate, Ambani was estimated to be worth $44.3 billion on Friday with Reliance Industries Ltd. rising 1.6 percent to a record 1,099.8 rupees, said the report.Ma’s total net worth was at $44 billion, according to the report at the close of trade in US on Thursday. Alibaba is listed in the US.Ambani has added $4 billion to his wealth in 2018.RIL’s market valuation on Friday surged past Rs 7 lakh crore mark in the morning trade, making it the second company after TCS to achieve this milestone.The company’s market capitalisation (m-cap) rose to Rs 7,01,404 crore (over $102 billion) during the early trade on BSE. The m-cap has been calculated at the stock's 52-week high price of Rs 1,107.25.Earlier this month, Ambani launched advanced fiber-based broadband connectivity service called JioGigaFibre and JioGigaTV, a set-top box with ability to play videos at 4k resolution."As we kick off our Golden Decade with a flourish, we remind ourselves of Reliance’s unwavering commitment towards India’s rise. May the God Almighty bless us in our endeavour," Ambani had said at the conglomerate’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).