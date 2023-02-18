Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani offered prayers at the Somnath temple in Gujarat on Saturday and donated Rs 1.51 crore to the temple trust on the occasion of Mahashivratri. He was accompanied by his son and chairman of Reliance Jio Akash Ambani.

Last year, Akash Ambani visited the famous Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajsamand in Rajasthan in October where he announced the launch of Jio 5G services. He had also donated Rs 1.5 crore to the temple trust on the occasion of Diwali.

The RIL chairman visited the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand in October and donated a total of Rs 5 crore to each of the temple committees.

Before that, Mukesh Ambani had offered prayers at the famous Guruvayur temple in Kerala in September and was accompanied by his youngest son Anant Ambani’s then-fiancee, Radhika Merchant. According to temple authorities, Ambani donated a cheque of Rs 1.51 crore as kannika (offering) to be used for annadanam (food of devotees).

In the same month, Ambani also made an offering of Rs 1.5 crore to the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala. He was again accompanied by Radhika Merchant who is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and other RIL officials.

Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant in a star-studded ceremony at Antilia in Mumbai on January 19. The couple also offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple on January 26.

Meanwhile, Ambani has announced investment of Rs 75,000 crore in rolling out 5G mobile telephony service, expanding retail network and setting up renewable energy capacity in Uttar Pradesh in the next four years.

Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 on February 10, Ambani also announced foray of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate into bio-energy business, converting agriculture waste into gas which can be used as fuel in industries, run automobiles or light kitchen stoves.

Reliance Jio, the nation’s largest telecom company by subscribers, is set to complete its rollout of 5G to cover every town and village in the state by December 2023.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

