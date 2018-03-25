English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mukesh Ambani's Son Akash Ambani to Wed Russel Mehta's Daughter Shloka in December; Engagement in June
Akash is the eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds.
Mukesh and Nita Ambani with Shloka Mehta at the Siddhivinayak temple on Sunday. (Image: Yogen Shah)
New Delhi: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani is set to be engaged to Shloka Mehta, the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, in June this year. The couple will tie the knot in Mumbai in December.
