Mukesh Ambani's Son Akash Ambani to Wed Russel Mehta's Daughter Shloka in December; Engagement in June

Akash is the eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds.

Updated:March 25, 2018, 9:12 PM IST
Mukesh and Nita Ambani with Shloka Mehta at the Siddhivinayak temple on Sunday. (Image: Yogen Shah)
New Delhi: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani is set to be engaged to Shloka Mehta, the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, in June this year. The couple will tie the knot in Mumbai in December.

Akash is the eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds.

Akash and Shloka studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Akash is on the board of Reliance Jio, the group's fast growing telecom venture.

Shloka finished schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2009 and went on to study anthropology at Princeton University and did her Masters in Law at the London School of Economics and Political Science. She is a director on Rosy Blue Foundation since July 2014. She is also a co-founder of ConnectFor, which matches volunteers with NGOs that need them.

She is youngest of three children of Russell and Mona Mehta.

