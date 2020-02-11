Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat of AAP Leading
Live election result status of Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat (मुकेश कुमार अहलावत) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Sultanpur Majra seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat (मुकेश कुमार अहलावत) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Sultanpur Majra seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Sultanpur Majra constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 44 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 6.2 crore which includes Rs. 58.6 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 5.6 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 17.9 lakh of which Rs. 8 lakh is self income. Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat's has total liabilities of Rs. 6.6 lakh.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Sultanpur Majra are: Jai Kishan (INC), Neelam (BSP), Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat (AAP), Ram Chander Chawriya (BJP), Bharti (RJP), Mahender Kumar (SLSP), Gayatri (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat (AAP) in 2020 Sultanpur Majra elections
Click here for live election results of Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang Getting Hitched During Valentine Week is Pure Love, See Wedding Pics
- Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 Laptop to Finally Launch in India: Price, Specs And More
- Tara Sutaria Looks Gorgeous As She Poses With Boyfriend Aadar Jain and His Family; See Here
- Twitter Celebrates after Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History by Winning 'Best Picture' at Oscars
- PBL 2020: Sai Praneeth and Tai Tzu Ying Help Bengaluru Raptors Become 1st Team to Defend Title