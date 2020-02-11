Mukesh Kumar Goel (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Mukesh Kumar Goel of INC is Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Mukesh Kumar Goel is a Indian National Congress candidate from Adarsh Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business (Proprietor of AYAAN AGRO FOODS, Delhi). Mukesh Kumar Goel's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 59 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 5.3 crore which includes Rs. 1.1 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 4.2 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 16.5 lakh of which Rs. 9.1 lakh is self income. Mukesh Kumar Goel's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Adarsh Nagar are: Chander Pal (BSP), Pawan Sharma (AAP), Mukesh Kumar Goel (INC), Raj Kumar Bhatia (BJP), Kailash (AAPP), Vijay Kr Aggarwal (IND), Shashi (IND).

