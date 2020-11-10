Mukesh Sahani (VIP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Mukesh Sahani of VIP Trailing

Mukesh Sahni's Vikasheel Insaan Party is contesting the election on 11 seats in alliance with the BJP and JD(U). Sahni is contesting from Simri Bakhtiyarpur in the Saharsa district. Sahni exited from opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar on October 3. A day later, Sahni had announced that the VIP would contest all 243 Assembly seats in the state. However, the party, which claims to have the backing of the fishermen community, has entered the NDA alliance. In the assembly polls of 2015, JD(U) had won the seat, however RJD won the seat in the 2019 bypolls. The VIP majorly represents the Nishad community, which comprises 22 sub-castes. Sahni, Punaut, Jethaut, Kaul, Tiyar, Chabh, Bind and Gangait are some of the sub-castes which are collectively a potent political force. In the ongoing elections, the VIP is contesting in Khagaria, Madhubani and Muzaffarpur seats where the party is quite hopeful of winning with the support of Yadav, Manjhi, Muslim and Nishad communities. Mukesh Sahni’s politics revolves around the demand of inclusion of the Nishad community among the Scheduled Tribes.

Mukesh Sahani is a VIP candidate from Simri Bakhtiarpur constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: . Mukesh Sahani's educational qualifications are: 8th Pass and is 41 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 12.1 crore which includes Rs 1.3 crore in moveable assets and Rs 10.9 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs 23.2 lakh of which Rs 11 lakh is self income. Mukesh Sahani's has total liabilities of Rs 1.5 crore.

This VIP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 3 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Simri Bakhtiarpur are: Yusuf Salahuddin (RJD), Vinay Kumar Mishra (NCP), Sanjay Kumar Singh (LJP), Sona Kumar (BSP), Upendra Sahani (RJSBP), Umesh Chandra Bharti (AMP), Zafar Alam (JAPL), Dhirendra Choudhary (AAM), Paras Paswan (BMP), Pintu Sharma (LJPS), Mukesh Sahani (VIP), Rajesh Kumar (LKSP), Sundaram (RPIA), Hashim (SMD P), Upendra Yadav (IND), Khagesh Kumar Sah (IND), Domi Sharma (IND), Tarun Kumar Jha (IND), Yogavir Roy (IND), Ritesh Ranjan (IND), Bandan Kumar Singh (IND), Sulendra Das (IND)

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Mukesh Sahani (VIP) in 2020 Simri Bakhtiarpur elections.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.