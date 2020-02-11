Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Mukesh Sharma (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Mukesh Sharma (मुकेश शर्मा) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Vikaspuri seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Mukesh Sharma has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Mukesh Sharma is a Indian National Congress candidate from Vikaspuri constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Businessman. Mukesh Sharma's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 55 years old.
Mukesh Sharma is a Indian National Congress candidate from Vikaspuri constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Businessman. Mukesh Sharma's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 55 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 51 crore which includes Rs. 8.5 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 42.5 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 1.8 crore of which Rs. 1.4 crore is self income. Mukesh Sharma's has total liabilities of Rs. 6.9 crore.
This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 3 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Vikaspuri are: Krishna Thakur (BSP), Mahinder Yadav (AAP), Mukesh Sharma (INC), Sanjay Singh (BJP), Umesh Chauhan (RRP), Gopal Ranjan (AJPI), Jai Krishan Gaur (RJPS), Bharat Bhushan Gautam (AJPSH), Sharda Dixit (SUCIC), Sanjay Gupta (SS).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Mukesh Sharma (INC) in 2020 Vikaspuri elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
