Mukesh Sharma (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Mukesh Sharma (Cong) is Trailing.

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Mukesh Sharma is a Indian National Congress candidate from Vikaspuri constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Businessman. Mukesh Sharma's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 55 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 51 crore which includes Rs. 8.5 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 42.5 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 1.8 crore of which Rs. 1.4 crore is self income. Mukesh Sharma's has total liabilities of Rs. 6.9 crore.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 3 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Vikaspuri are: Krishna Thakur (BSP), Mahinder Yadav (AAP), Mukesh Sharma (INC), Sanjay Singh (BJP), Umesh Chauhan (RRP), Gopal Ranjan (AJPI), Jai Krishan Gaur (RJPS), Bharat Bhushan Gautam (AJPSH), Sharda Dixit (SUCIC), Sanjay Gupta (SS).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Mukesh Sharma (INC) in 2020 Vikaspuri elections.

Click here for live election results of Mukesh Sharma candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.