Mukhar Ansari’s Aide Shot to Death, 2 Others Injured as Lucknow Rocked by Gunfire in Posh Locality

Lucknow was rocked by a shocking murder in the posh Gomti Nagar locality on Wednesday evening when one person was killed and two injured in a firing incident near a police post.

The incident took place at the busy Kathauta Chauraha. The deceased was identified as Ajeet Singh from Mohammadabad in Mau and was allegedly a close aide of Mukhar Ansari. The deceased allegedly had a criminal background and was named in five murder cases besides 15 other cases. One of Singh’s aides suffered bullet injuries while a food delivery boy who was passing by was also injured. Both were reported to be out of danger late on Wednesday.

Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur rushed to the crime scene and later visited Lohia Hospital where Ajeet Singh was declared dead. Speaking to the media, Thakur said, “There was a firing incident this evening at Kathauta area under Vibhuti Khand police station in which one Ajeet Singh died. One of his aides, Mohar Singh, has also suffered injuries but he is out of danger now. One person named Akash who works as a food delivery person has also suffered bullet injuries in his leg and he is also out of danger now.”

“The deceased had a criminal background and has 17 to 18 cases registered against him, out of which five cases are that of murder. He was recently restricted for entry in the district by the district magistrate. We are trying to ascertain the reason behind this incident. Prima facie, the people who committed the crime were known to Ajeet Singh. There was also retaliatory fire, but it’s difficult to say if the attackers suffered any bullet injury. It is difficult to tell the exact number of rounds fired, but around 25 to 39 rounds of firing took place. As per information, there were three attackers,” added Thakur added.