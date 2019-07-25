Mukherjee Nagar Assault case: Two Delhi Police Constables Dismissed from Service
The duo, Pushpendra Shekhawat and Satya Prakash, were found to be involved in the assault on a tempo driver, Sarabjit Singh, and his minor son.
Screenshot of the fight between policemen and a tempo driver in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.
New Delhi: Two Delhi Police constables were dismissed from service on wednesday after an inquiry into the Mukherjee Nagar case found them guilty. They had been suspended soon after the incident.
The duo, Pushpendra Shekhawat and Satya Prakash, were found to be involved in the assault on a tempo driver, Sarabjit Singh, and his minor son. Singh, while driving his tempo, had hit a police vehicle near the Mukherjee Nagar police station.
Several video clips of a subsequent brawl between the tempo driver and police personnel went viral on social media. In one of the clips, Singh was seen chasing policemen with a sword and in another, the personnel are seen thrashing the tempo driver and his son with batons.
During the investigation, it was revealed the two constables had kicked Singh even when he was unarmed. From the various videos that emerged from the scene, it was found the “two police personnel conducted themselves in an unprofessional manner while responding to the initial incident.”
“They have been dismissed to set an example for others to learn and desist from such aggressive & unprofessionalism which portrays a bad image of Delhi Police,” the report said.
“The fact and circumstances of the case are such that it would not be reasonably predictable to conduct a regular departmental inquiry against them because not only are they likely to indulge in similar acts in future, but there is a strong possibility of their trying to influence witnesses to gain undue favours during regular departmental proceedings.”
The report also called these constables a “liability” to the department and that they should not be allowed to continue their service.
