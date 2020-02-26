Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Offers 'Chadar' at Ajmer Dargah on Behalf of PM Narendra Modi

Jaipur: Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday offered a 'chadar' on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the dargah of Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for the Urs.

Asserting that unity and harmony is the soul of secular and democratic India, Naqvi read out a message from the prime minister. "Greetings and best wishes to followers of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti from across the world on the occasion of 808th Urs. Through this 'chadar', I pay tributes to the great Sufi saint who gave the message of humanity to the entire world," the message read.

"The dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, as an ideal symbol of harmony, attracts people of diverse beliefs from across the world. Unity in diversity is the beauty of our country and the annual Urs is the occasion to cherish, protect and feel this feeling. From dargah Ajmer Sharif, I pray for the country's prosperity on the occasion of 808th Urs," it said.

Unity and harmony is the soul of secular and democratic India, the minority affairs minister said, adding, "We should not allow the soul and strength of India to get weaken under any circumstances."

Naqvi said the life of Gharib Nawaz inspired us to strengthen our commitment to communal and social harmony. This unity can defeat the forces engaged in the conspiracy to create divide and conflict in the society, he added.

