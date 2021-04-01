Mukhtar Ansari Innocent, Will be Released Soon, Says His Brother Afzal Ansari

Afzal Ansari, the elder brother of Mukhtar Ansari, recently claimed that all the cases filed against the mafia don-turned-politician were false and he will be released soon.

The UP government has been intensifying preparations to bring jailed gangsters and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari back to the state from Punjab. Following the order of the Supreme Court, the UP government is preparing a plan to complete the legal process.

Amidst all this, Mukhtar Ansari’s elder brother stated that a total of five attempts had been made to assassinate the former lawmaker and even his wife had written a letter to the President pleading to ensure the safety of her husband.

He also stated that many enemies of Mukhtar Ansari were hand in glove with the Uttar Pradesh government and an attempt was also made to kill him with a bomb. He asserted that the UP police should make adequate arrangements for his safety.

Afzal Ansari also said, “Many people are speculating a replication of Vikas Dubey kind encounter in the case of my younger brother but he will come out of the court with clean hands. His enemies are in a hurry to assassinate him but all the cases lodged against him are false.”

The Supreme Court has ordered the Punjab government to hand over Ansari to the UP administration. The court stated that Mukhtar should first be kept in UP’s Banda prison. Taking cognizance of the order, the Banda prison administration has assured adequate arrangements as per the protocol and will keep Mukhtar in a safe cell.