Mukul Roy Gets Anticipatory Bail by Calcutta High Court in TMC MLA’s Murder Case

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to BJP leader Mukul Roy in connection with TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas's murder case and said that BJP leader Mukul Roy will not be arrested in connection with the murder.Biswas was shot dead on Saturday night in Kishanganj’s Nadia district. Roy had put in a plea for anticipatory bail on Tuesday in the Calcutta High Court apprehending arrest in the murder of the TMC MLA, after being named in an FIR along with three others.Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder. The FIR was filed by Milon Saha, a close aide of the MLA and an eyewitness in the case.In addition to granting the anticipatory bail, the court asked Roy not to enter the Nadia -- the district where the murder took place. He was asked to cooperate in the investigation. The interim order is till the March 7, although the next date of hearing is on the March 5.Biswas was shot dead by unidentified assailants on February 9 during Saraswati Puja celebrations. Trinamool Congress has blamed the BJP for Biswas’s murder and some, including his aide Saha, have named Roy as the prime accused. The BJP, on the other hand, has denied the allegations and said that factionalism within the TMC is the reason behind the MLA’s murder.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.