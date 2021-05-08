Mukul Roy Lays 'Concoctions and Conjectures' to Rest, Will 'Continue as Soldier of BJP'

Putting rumours of him going back to TMC to rest, BJP Bengal’s vice-president and MLA Mukul Roy on Saturday tweeted saying he is “resolute" in the political path.

“My fight would continue as a soldier of BJP to restore democracy in our state. I would request everyone to put the concoctions and conjectures to rest. I am resolute in my political path," tweeted Roy.

The announcement came a day after Mukul Roy was absent from the BJP’s newly-elected MLA meeting in the Bengal Assembly on Friday. The party decided to boycott the House till post-results violence in the state stopped completely.

Former railway minister Roy — previously one of Trinamool’s trusted who had switched sides to the BJP in 2017 — won the first election of his life as the BJP’s Krishnagar North candidate, emerging as one of the saffron camp’s 77 MLAs in the 294-seat House.

But the 67-year-old’s absence from the crucial meeting, which followed a conspicuous exchange of pleasantries with Trinamool state president Subrata Bakshi and his departure before the BJP’s state unit chief Dilip Ghosh’s arrival, triggered speculations.

Roy contested in elections are nearly two decades but his dominance in West Bengal politics can not only be ascertained from his victory in the recent polls but also from the fact that even after all these years, the politician, hailed as the rising star of the BJP in the state, was being considered as the party’s key chief ministerial face.

When in 2019, the Lok Sabha poll results indicated a paradigm shif in state politics with the saron party emerging as the principal challenger to the TMC, Roy took the charge of bringing the “disgruntled" leaders and elected representatives of the TMC to the party.

