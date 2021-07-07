Mukul Roy’s Wife Dies, CM Mamata Banerjee Visit His House To Pay Condolences

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy’s wife Krishna died at a Chennai hospital on Tuesday at 4.35am due to post-Covid-complications. She was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata in May after she contracted Covid-19 virus. On the advice of the doctors, she was shifted to Chennai on June 17 where she was supposed to have a lung transplant. During her treatment, she suffered from cardiac arrest and breathed her last. Her son, Subhranshu Roy, was present with her during her last moments.

Soon after the news of her demise spread, politicians and friends visited Mukul’s residence in Salt Lake to express their condolences. When the body was flown back to the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to Mukul’s house directly from the assembly in the afternoon. She remained there for about half an hour. Expressing her grief, CM Mamata Banerjee also said she knew Krishna “personally” for a long time.

Mamata’s nephew and Member of Parliament from Diamond Harbour, Abhishek Banerjee, postponed all his meetings and visited Mukul’s house at 4.43 pm. He is known to be close to Krishna and had also visited the Apollo hospital in Kolkata when she was admitted there. At that time, Mukul and his son were in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, forgetting the political differences, Abhishek had assured Subhranshu to be by his side during these tough times. Subhranshu had thanked him and the CM for being there in the “hour of need”.

Mukul was one of the founding members of the TMC, but he switched to BJP in 2017 where he was made the vice-president. His son too joined BJP in 2019. This year, Mukul had won the assembly elections from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency on a BJP ticket. However, after the West Bengal elections, both the father and son returned to TMC in June.

