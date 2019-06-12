English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mulayam Singh Discharged from a Private Hospital in Gurgaon, Back in Lucknow
Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital on Monday after being flown from Lucknow, an SP spokesperson had said.
File photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav. (PTI)
Loading...
Gurgaon: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was discharged from a private hospital here on Wednesday, two days after he was admitted at the facility, party sources said.
He underwent check-up at the Gurgaon hospital and has now gone back to Lucknow, they said.
Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital on Monday after being flown from Lucknow, an SP spokesperson had said.
The 79-year-old leader was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Sunday for a routine check-up after his blood sugar level rose. He was discharged after a few hours.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had met Yadav at his residence in Lucknow and enquired about his health on Monday.
He underwent check-up at the Gurgaon hospital and has now gone back to Lucknow, they said.
Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital on Monday after being flown from Lucknow, an SP spokesperson had said.
The 79-year-old leader was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Sunday for a routine check-up after his blood sugar level rose. He was discharged after a few hours.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had met Yadav at his residence in Lucknow and enquired about his health on Monday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You May Not Know What Ice Cream You Want, But Microsoft and Their AI do
- 'Should I Head Back Home?' - Holding Slams ICC After Being Asked to Ignore Umpiring Howlers
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0 Goes Live Today, Here are the Complete Patch Notes
- Xiaomi Mi Band 4 With Coloured AMOLED Display Announced: Price, Features, and More
- Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka | We Put Men on the Moon, Why Can't We Have Reserve Days: Rhodes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results