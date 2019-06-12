Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mulayam Singh Discharged from a Private Hospital in Gurgaon, Back in Lucknow

Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital on Monday after being flown from Lucknow, an SP spokesperson had said.

PTI

Updated:June 12, 2019, 6:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mulayam Singh Discharged from a Private Hospital in Gurgaon, Back in Lucknow
File photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav. (PTI)
Loading...
Gurgaon: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was discharged from a private hospital here on Wednesday, two days after he was admitted at the facility, party sources said.

He underwent check-up at the Gurgaon hospital and has now gone back to Lucknow, they said.

Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital on Monday after being flown from Lucknow, an SP spokesperson had said.

The 79-year-old leader was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Sunday for a routine check-up after his blood sugar level rose. He was discharged after a few hours.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had met Yadav at his residence in Lucknow and enquired about his health on Monday.​
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram