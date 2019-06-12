Mulayam Singh Discharged from a Private Hospital in Gurgaon, Back in Lucknow

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was discharged from a private hospital here on Wednesday, two days after he was admitted at the facility, party sources said.He underwent check-up at the Gurgaon hospital and has now gone back to Lucknow, they said.Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital on Monday after being flown from Lucknow, an SP spokesperson had said.The 79-year-old leader was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Sunday for a routine check-up after his blood sugar level rose. He was discharged after a few hours.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had met Yadav at his residence in Lucknow and enquired about his health on Monday.​