Mulayam Singh Yadav (1939-2022): From Aspiring Wrestler to Socialist Neta, Life & Times of the SP Patriarch

A socialist leader, grassroots worker, ‘Neta-ji’ to leaders across the political spectrum and a politician synonymous with the rich political history of Uttar Pradesh — Mulayam Singh Yadav, who breathed his last on Monday at the age of 82, was all this and much more. The Samajwadi Party patriarch was admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital since August 22.

Condolences poured in from all quarters as news of Yadav’s demise spread, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him a “remarkable personality” who was widely admired as a “humble and grounded leader”.

“Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia,” PM Modi’s tweet read.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted: “The death of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party Founder Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is extremely sad. With his death, the main pillar of socialism and ‘an era of struggle’ have come to an end.”

Yadav’s five-decade-long political journey saw several ups and downs, with many allies and disagreements on the way. News18 presents a timeline of the socialist neta’s career:

1939:

Born in Saifai village of Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district in an agrarian family. Wanted to become a wrestler but was interested in academics and eventually became a teacher at a government college

1967:

Entered Uttar Pradesh assembly for the first time from Ram Manohar Lohia’s Sanyukt Socialist Party

1968:

Joined Bharatiya Kranti Dal of Chaudhary Charan Singh. This party merged with the Sanyukt Socialist Party and the Bharatiya Lok Dal was formed. After Emergency (1975-1977), the Bharatiya Lok Dal merged with the Janata Dal.

1977:

Became minister for the first time

1980:

Became Lok Dal state president

1982-1987:

Became Member of Legislative Council and Leader of Opposition in the Council

1989-1991:

Became Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the first time

1992:

Formed the Samajwadi Party

1993-95:

Became the chief minister of UP for the second time

1996:

Contested Lok Sabha polls for the first time from Mainpuri, UP, and became Defence Minister

1998:

Became Lok Sabha member again from Sambhal, UP

1999:

Became an MP yet again from Sambhal.

2003:

Became UP CM for the third time

2003:

Married Sadhna Gupta after the death of his wife Malti Devi

2004:

Became MP from Mainpuri

2007:

Became Leader of Opposition in the UP state assembly

2009:

Became MP from Mainpuri

2014:

Became MP from Azamgarh and Mainpuri, resigns from Mainpuri

2019:

Became MP (seventh-time) from Mainpuri

2022:

Dies at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital after a prolonged illness

