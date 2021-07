Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was on Thursday admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital after he complained of uneasiness, family sources said.

In May 2020, the 81-year-old was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow after he complained of severe stomach ache. Then in October, he tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

(details awaited)

