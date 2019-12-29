Mulayam Singh Yadav Hospitalised in Mumbai for Abdominal Health Issues

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to a hospital here for some abdominal health issues, sources said on Sunday.

The 80-year-old leader, who is also former Defence minister, came to a private hospital here three days back on the advice of doctors, they said.

"He has been admitted to a private hospital here for abdominal complaints," a close aide of the leader said.

Yadav was advised to shift to Mumbai and he came here three days back, he said.

"He is likely to be discharged today, but it depends on the doctors' examination and their satisfaction with his response to medication," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.