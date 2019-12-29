Take the pledge to vote

Mulayam Singh Yadav Hospitalised in Mumbai for Abdominal Health Issues

The 80-year-old leader, who is also former Defence minister, came to a private hospital here three days back on the advice of doctors, sources said.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
File image of Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to a hospital here for some abdominal health issues, sources said on Sunday.

The 80-year-old leader, who is also former Defence minister, came to a private hospital here three days back on the advice of doctors, they said.

"He has been admitted to a private hospital here for abdominal complaints," a close aide of the leader said.

Yadav was advised to shift to Mumbai and he came here three days back, he said.

"He is likely to be discharged today, but it depends on the doctors' examination and their satisfaction with his response to medication," he added.

