Mulayam Singh Yadav's Condition Remains Critical, AIIMS Delhi Doctors Being Consulted

Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Chief Minister of the Uttar Pradesh – Mulayam Singh Yadav remains in critical condition. As per his latest health bulletin, his vitals continue to fluctuate on a daily basis, forcing doctors to keep him on ventilator support.

Doctors from All Indian Medical Sciences, Delhi have also been consulted to help provide better treatment for the former Defence Minister of India. The health of Yadav has been deteriorating for the last several months, but his condition became severe on Sunday and he was moved to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram where he was kept in the ICU.

According to sources, due to fluctuations in his vitals, the doctors of Lucknow, who were already treating him, were called to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram. Additionally, experts from AIIMS Delhi also reached Medanta hospital for a discussion regarding treatment for Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Doctors shared Yadav’s health history and a discussion of senior doctors was held. The further course of treatment will now be decided by the doctors at Medanta Hospital in consultation with experts and doctors who had treated Yadav in the past.

Several senior party leaders have been visiting Medanta Hospital to get updates about the Yadav. SP leader from Maharashtra – Abu Azmi – also reached Medanta on Tuesday night. Speaking to the reporters after visiting Yadav, Azmi said, “Netaji’s condition is stable, but he is on ventilator support. In such a situation, it is too early to clarify anything, so people should pray. Netaji has great affection for workers at all levels. That’s why so many people have been gathering to see them. He will soon recover and guide the party like before.”

Several party workers have been gathering around the hospital premises to enquire about the well-being of their party leader, however the party has advised workers not to crowd at the hospital, but supporters have been defying this to extend their support.

From performing Hawan to holding prayer meets, supporters of Mulayam Singh Yadav have been praying for the wellbeing of their leader.

Yadav has been unwell for the last 3 years. According to Medanta Hospital, Yadav has serious lung and kidney issues. In additional to this, Yadav’s blood pressure has not been under control, forcing doctors to move him to the ICU. Yadav has reportedly been facing difficulties in breathing and also went through dialysis for his kidney problems which has resulted in some improvements to his health, but his condition continues remain critical.

