Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav Joins BJP

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. In what is termed as a major blow for SP, Aparna joined the ruling party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP State president Swatantra Dev Singh at BJP headquarters in Delhi. Her Twitter bio reads that she has a master’s degree in international relations and politics. Besides, she is a classical singer and social worker.

The daughter of former journalist and information commissioner Arvind Singh Bisht, Aparna, did her schooling at Loreto Convent Intermediate College, Lucknow — an ICSE board school in UP’s capital. She did her graduation with the subjects political science, modern history, and English Language. She holds a master’s degree in International Relations and Politics from Manchester University, UK. She studied classical music for 9 years at Bhatkhande Music Institute, a deemed to be university in Lucknow. She is proficient in Thumri - genre or style of Indian music.

Being a social worker, Aparna Yadav runs an organisation — bAware — that works for women’s issues. She also runs a shelter for cows in Lucknow.

Aparna is the wife of Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh’s second wife Sadhna Gupta. She had contested the 2017 state Assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt constituency on SP ticket but lost to BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi by the margin of 33796 votes.

Aparna, who reportedly has a net worth of Rs 14.81 crore switched to BJP today.

After joining the part, Aparna said that nation always comes first for her and she admires Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies.

I have always been very vocal about the policies & ideologies of PM Modi & BJP. Nationalism is a very important aspect of my life. I've always thought of nation before anything. Whatever they'll say, I do it (will you contest from Lucknow Cantt seat): BJP leader Aparna Yadav pic.twitter.com/2FGqCyEWuT— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2022

Aparna hogged headlines in the past after she praised PM Modi’s “development initiatives" and also donated Rs 11 lakh to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

It is yet to be seen whether she will get BJP’s ticket from Lucknow Cantt constituency. MP from Allahabad seat, Rita Joshi has offered to give up her Lok Sabha membership if the party fields her son from Lucknow Cantt seat in the upcoming State Assembly Elections. The voting on the Lucknow Cantt seat will be held on February 23, 2022.

