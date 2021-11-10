The Mullaperiyar Dam issue is getting hot again in Kerala. Today, the Congres-led Opposition walked out of the Assembly over a tree felling issue near the dam.

The issue is an order permitting Tamil Nadu to cut trees to strengthen the areas near the dam. The order has now been kept in abeyance after protests from various corners as it is against the stated stand of Kerala that demands a new dam at the century-old dam.

The government stand was that permission was given by an official without the knowledge of ministers.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran had said in the Assembly that joint inspection of Kerala and Tamil Nadu officials were not conducted in Mullaperiyar. But Power Minister K Krishnankutty who spoke on behalf of the Water Resources Minister has said that a joint inspection was done.

While speaking in the Assembly, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said that the order allowing Tamil Nadu to cut down trees was given with the knowledge of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Satheesan said ministers gave different answers in the Assembly. Satheesan said the Forest minister was misleading the Assembly. He said, “This is against Kerala’s common stand on the Mullaperiyar issue that a new dam has to be constructed. By giving permission to strengthen the baby dam, the State government is now supporting Tamil Nadu’s stand to raise the water level to 152 feet. This is against Kerala’s interest. Kerala Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution to build a new dam in Mullaperiyar."

