INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Multi-faceted Personality': VP Venkaiah Naidu Pays Tributes to Arun Jaitley on First Death Anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu described Arun Jaitley as a multi-faceted personality who served the nation with distinction. (PTI)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu described Arun Jaitley as a multi-faceted personality who served the nation with distinction. (PTI)

A politician, lawyer and a Union minister, Jaitley played many roles in his public life. He died last year after prolonged illness.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 24, 2020, 10:40 AM IST
Share this:

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tributes to former Union minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary, describing him as a multi-faceted personality who served the nation with distinction.

A politician, lawyer and a Union minister, Jaitley played many roles in his public life. He died last year after prolonged illness.

PHOTOS | Remembering Arun Jaitley: Journey of Former FM in Rare Images

"I pay my humble tributes to my friend, Shri Arun Jaitley Ji on his death anniversary. Shri Jaitley was a multi-faceted personality and served the nation with distinction in various capacities," Naidu wrote on Twitter.

Next Story
Loading