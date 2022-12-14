‘Multilateral Platforms Used to Protect Perpetrators’: At UNSC, Jaishankar’s Veiled Dig at China on Terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday presided over two signature events on counter-terrorism and reformed multilateralism. During his address, Jaishankar took a veiled dig at China and said multilateral platforms protect perpetrators.

“On the challenge of terrorism, even as the world is coming together with a more collective response, multilateral platforms are being misused to justify and protect perpetrators," he said.

“The question before us is how best multilateral institutions can be reformed, because the need to reform is less deniable with each passing year. This debate and its outcome will not only help in determining the kind of United Nations we wish to see, but also the global order that best reflects contemporary realities," he further added.

“Real world has changed dramatically"

S Jaishankar said the real world has dramatically changed, which calls for the change in multilateral institutions, created more than 75 years ago.

Jaishankar arrived at the United Nations on Tuesday to preside over two signature events on counter-terrorism and reformed multilateralism being held under India’s current Presidency of the UN Security Council before the curtains come down this month on the country’s two-year tenure as an elected member of the powerful 15-nation.

Mahatma Gandhi’s bust unveiled at north lawns

S Jaishankar also unveiled Mahatma Gandhi’s bust at a sombre ceremony at the North Lawns of the United Nations with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The Gandhi bust, a gift from India to the United Nations, is made by renowned Indian sculptor Padma Shree awardee Ram Sutar.

During the ceremony, Jaishankar said Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals must continue to guide actions in ensuring peace and stability around the world. The bust is the first Gandhi sculpture installed in the UN headquarters, which proudly displays gifts and artifacts from around the world.

“Today, as the world grapples with violence, armed conflicts, and humanitarian emergencies, Gandhi’s ideals must continue to guide our actions in ensuring peace and stability around the world," Jaishankar said in his remarks at the event.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Guterres said that his visit to India this year reminded him that there are few people in history who are so aligned with the goals and values of the United Nations as Mahatma Gandhi.

“His anti-imperialist vision was foundational for the United Nations," he said. Gandhi’s success in mobilizing millions for anti-colonial resistance while adhering to the principles of non-violence inspire people across the world, the UN chief said.

(PTI Inputs)

