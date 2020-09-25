Multilateralism Must Not Be Just Generous But Also Creative And Practical: Jaishankar

New Delhi: Multilateralism, if it is to grow, must not be just generous but also creative and practical, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. Addressing the ministerial meeting of the Alliance for Multilateralism, Jaishankar highlighted the international solar alliance and coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure and also spoke about the Jal Jeevan and the Ujala schemes, and the Aarogya Setu app. “Addressed the Ministerial meeting of the Alliance for Multilateralism. India will build back better, greener and smarter. Multilateralism, if it is to grow, must be not just generous but also creative and practical,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

“Highlighted the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. Spoke about the Jal Jeevan and Ujala schemes and the Aarogya Setu app. The New India is a sharing India. #MultilaterismMatters,” he said in another tweet.

