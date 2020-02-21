Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Multiple Houses Damaged in Pakistan Shelling Along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

An army official said the Pakistani army started the ceasefire violation by resorting to unprovoked small arms firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and villages.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2020, 9:37 PM IST
Soldiers Should Get Access to Social Media Within Line of Control: Army Chief (Representative image)
Image for representation.

Jammu: At least seven residential buildings were damaged in heavy Pakistani shelling Friday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The shelling from across the border in Shapur sector started around 1.35 pm and continued till 5.30pm, prompting a strong retaliation by the Indian Army, a police official said.

He said there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, however, a residential building belonging to a widow was damaged in Qasba village, while six others suffered partial damages in Dokri village.

An army official said the Pakistani army started the ceasefire violation by resorting to unprovoked small arms firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and villages.

The Indian Army gave a befitting response to silence the Pakistani guns, he said, adding the casualties suffered by Pakistan in the retaliatory action was not known immediately.

