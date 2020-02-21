Multiple Houses Damaged in Pakistan Shelling Along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch
An army official said the Pakistani army started the ceasefire violation by resorting to unprovoked small arms firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and villages.
Image for representation.
Jammu: At least seven residential buildings were damaged in heavy Pakistani shelling Friday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The shelling from across the border in Shapur sector started around 1.35 pm and continued till 5.30pm, prompting a strong retaliation by the Indian Army, a police official said.
He said there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, however, a residential building belonging to a widow was damaged in Qasba village, while six others suffered partial damages in Dokri village.
The Indian Army gave a befitting response to silence the Pakistani guns, he said, adding the casualties suffered by Pakistan in the retaliatory action was not known immediately.
