Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children: Symptoms, Prevention, Treatment for MIS-C | Explainer

Delhi NCR is currently in the eye of another severe coronavirus-linked disease that has started to spread in the region. It is Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome. NCR has so far reported a total of 177 cases of MIS in children. Doctors have said that cases of MIS-C are increasing among children who have recovered from Covid-19.

While Delhi alone reported 109 cases of MIS-C syndrome in children post-Covid, 68 other cases were reported in Gurugram and Faridabad.

What is Multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS)

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) in children (MIS-C) and adults (MIS-A) are febrile syndromes with elevated inflammatory markers that usually start to shown two to six weeks after a severe acute respiratory syndrome due to Covid-19 infection.

It is a serious condition that appears to be linked to COVID-19. Children who develop multisystem inflammatory syndrome the organs and tissues such as the heart, lungs, blood vessels, kidneys, digestive system, brain, skin or eyes become severely inflamed.

Medical experts, including scientists and pediatric professional, across the world are working together to understand MIS-C and how best to diagnose and treat it.

Symptoms of MIS-C

Fever for 24 hours or more, inflammation in children’s bodies and problems with many organs, such as the intestines, heart, brain, lungs, skin, and kidneys. Symptoms may lead to thrombosis (blood clots), poor heart function, or kidney injury. Other symptoms include:

- fever (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher) lasting 24 hours or more

- abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting

- neck pain

- rash or changes in skin color

- bloodshot eyes

- seems extra tired

- shortness of breath

- pain or pressure in the chest that doesn’t go away

- becoming confused

- unable to wake up or stay awake

- bluish lips or face

Emergency warning signs of MIS-C

- Severe stomach pain

- Difficulty breathing

- Pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds — depending on skin tone

- New confusion

- Inability to wake up or stay awake

Causes of MIS-C

The exact cause of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children is yet to be determined, however, an excessive immune response related to coronavirus disease could be one.

Prevention from MIS-C

The best prevention for children is to take measures to help avoid exposure to COVID-19. Therefore, the prevention from MIS-C is similar to that of Covid-19

- Frequently wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

- Avoid being around sick people and keep a 6-foot distance between your child and people outside your household.

- Wear face coverings.

- Clean and disinfect “high touch” surfaces daily.

- Wash laundry and toys as needed.

Treatment of MIS-C

The treatment varies with the intensity of the symptoms and test results. Children may be put on steroids that will help treat swelling or inflammation and fluids will be given through vein. They will be given heart medicines or low dose aspirin.

