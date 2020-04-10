Take the pledge to vote

Mumbai: 11 More Test Coronavirus Positive in Dharavi, Tally Rises to 28

According to the officials, among the 11 three are women. One of them, aged 29, is the wife of a doctor who tested positive earlier in Vaibhav Nagar.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2020, 9:16 PM IST
Mumbai: 11 More Test Coronavirus Positive in Dharavi, Tally Rises to 28
Dharavi slums in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Mumbai: Eleven more people, including two who returned from the last month's religious gathering at Nizamuddin, tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi on Friday, taking the tally in the slum-dominated area here to 28, civic officials said.

According to the officials, among the 11 three are women. One of them, aged 29, is the wife of a doctor who

tested positive earlier in Vaibhav Nagar, while the another one, aged 31, is a resident of the Kalyanwadi locality, they said.

"Two people who figure in the list of police who returned from Markaz (Tablighi Jamaat's event at its headquarters in Nizamuddin, Delhi) were also found positive," said a senior BMC official. He said one of them was a resident of Dr Baliga Nagar, while the other is from PMGP colony. "Both were already quarantined at the Rajiv Gandhi

sports complex and have been now taken to hospital," he said.

While five patients tested positive earlier in the day, six other cases came to light later. Of these six

patients, five are residents of Mukund Nagar, while a 26-year-old man lives in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar chawl.

